Dolberg set to snub United for Dortmund

Ajax Amsterdam wonderkid Kasper Dolberg looks set for a move to the German Bundesliga in the new year with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United and AS Monaco have expressed their interest in the Denmark international forward who picked up the Dutch Footballer of the Year last season – after scoring 23 goals for De Joden in his debut season.

Leonardo Jardim’s side were rebuffed by the Eredivisie outfit after launching a £45million bid.

However, during the recent transfer window the 19-year-old told Goal he’s happy to remain at the Amsterdam ArenA; “I’m 100 per cent sure I’m staying at Ajax this season.”

Despite these comments Todomercadoweb has reported that Dortumund have agreed a deal in principal to reunite the forward with his former manager Peter Bosz at the Westfalenstadion in January.