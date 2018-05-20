Kovac: We all dreamed of it

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac says it was a dream come true for his side to beat FC Bayern München and win the DFP-Pokal on Saturday.

Ante Rebic opened the scoring at the Olympiastadion on 11 minutes ahead of a 53rd minute Robert Lewandowski leveller on 53 minutes.

Rebic though added a second for Frankfurt on 82 minutes before a late third from Mijat Gacinovic six minutes into added time.

Speaking after the game, Kovac said: “We all dreamed of it before the match. I’m delighted for the club, the fans and my great team.”

Frankfurt played in last season’s cup final but lost to Borussia Dortmund, making it a fitting farewell for Kovac who has already agreed to join Bayern for next season.

Kovac added: “You can achieve anything if you close ranks. That’s what marks this team out. Last year we failed, this year we made it. Our triumph wasn’t undeserved. I’m pleased with the title but also sad that I’ll leave.”

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Hubner, meanwhile, admitted Kovac’s side were somewhat ‘lucky’ to claim the win.

He said: “Hats off to the team’s display, even if we were a bit lucky in the end.”