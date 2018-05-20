Heynckes: Frankfurt displayed a boundless will to win

Departing head coach Jupp Heynckes said FC Bayern München must accept their DFB-Pokal loss to Eintracht Frankfurt although he felt the defeat was avoidable.

Ante Rebic scored a brace with his first on 11 minutes ahead of a 53rd minute Robert Lewandowski leveller.

Rebic lifted the ball over Bayern stopper Sven Ulreich on 82 minutes to regain the lead for Frankfurt before Mija Gacinvoic stole in to secure the win – in the sixth minute of injury time.

After the game, Heynckes told the club’s website that the result may have been different had they taken their chances.

He said: “I have to congratulate Eintracht on the Cup victory. We made a mistake in our build-up play which resulted in the opener, we were a bit unlucky when Robert Lewandowski’s free-kick hit the bar.”

He added: “Our opponents stuck to their play, they’re resolute, aggressive and very hard-running, so we have to accept the result.

“Frankfurt displayed a boundless will to win the final. It was an avoidable defeat. If you don’t take your chances you shouldn’t be surprised to lose a final like this.”

Striker Thomas Muller added: “We didn’t quite put our plan into practice in the first half, even if we had good chances at the beginning.

“Then we went one down after a mistake in our build-up play. Frankfurt played as we had expected them to.

“We had a number of chances, Frankfurt scored two goals from three or four chances. It’s extremely bitter. We don’t need to draw a conclusion right now.”