Frankfurt stun Bayern to win DFB-Pokal

Eintracht Frankfurt were crowned DFB-Pokal champions for a fifth time with their 3-1 defeat of FC Bayern München at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday night.

Bayern 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 3

Rebic on target on 11′

Lewandowski levels on 53′

Rebic brace on 82′

Gacinovic seals the win on 90’+6′

Match summary

Niko Kovac showed no mercy to his new employers in his last game for Frankfurt to end Jupp Heynckes’ superb spell at Bayern in defeat.

The Bundesliga side hit the crossbar twice but were twice undone by Ante Rebic in a thrilling cup final.

Full report

It was a bright start by Frankfurt, but it was Bayern and Thomas Muller with the first shot of the game that was well off target before Joshua Kimmich miscontrolled a super ball from James Rodriguez in the box.

Robert Lewandowski then almost smashed the Bundesliga champions into the lead with a free-kick that hit the underside of the bar.

But it was Ante Rebic, who put Eintracht Frankfurt in the lead with just 11 minutes played, as he dispossessed Rodriguez before Kevin-Prince Boateng picked up the ball and played Rebic in on goal to slot home past Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern were quick to respond but Muller failed to get any real contact on a Rodriguez free-kick as the ball hit his shoulder, while Lewandowski fired his 35th minute set-piece wide.

Rebic then should have added a second, but after latching onto another good ball from Boateng, he dallied on the ball and was crowded out.

Marius Wolf headed wide from a good Danny Da Costa cross before half-time, with Ulreich saving a Boateng header at his near post at the start of the second period.

But Bayern were level on 53 minutes through Lewandowski who finished a sweeping move that saw Niklas Sule play in Kimmich on the right, and he cut the ball back to the edge of the area where the Polish striker hit the back of the net, with a slight deflection from Omar Mascarell.

Ulreich then palmed away a first-time volley from Mascarell minutes before second half substitute Corentin Tolisso was denied by a strong challenge from Makoto Hasebe.

Lewandowski was inches away with a 76th minute hooked effort from a Rodriguez cross from the left before Hummels somehow hit the underside of the Frankfurt goal with a powerful header from an 80th minute corner.

Frankfurt though were also threatening as Rebic curled a shot just wide following a succession of corners.

Rebic looked the most likely player to score for Kovac’s side and was credited with his second goal of the game on 82 minutes.

VAR confirmed that Rebic stole in between Sule and Hummels to expertly lift the ball over Ulreich with no question of a hand-ball from Boateng.

Bayern were all over their opponents in the final few minutes, and Rodriguez may well have scored late on but his close range shot was deflected wide.

Joshua Kimmich was just off target with his header in the dying seconds before Lukas Hradecky was called into action and Bayern claimed a penalty for a foul on Javi Martinez that wasn’t awarded.

And after the commotion cleared, Mija Gacinvoic stole in to secure the win – in the sixth minute of injury time. A Bayern corner was cleared and Gacinovic ran the full length of the pitch to slot into an empty net with everyone in a red shirt forward.