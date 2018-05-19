Heynckes wary of passionate Frankfurt

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes has warned his side to be aware of the threat offered by Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s DFB Cup final at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin.

The match will be the final game of Heynckes’ coaching career as he will step into retirement following the conclusion of the contest.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the German mentor said he would experience plenty of emotions although he was focused on setting his side up to beat a ‘committed’ Frankfurt outfit.

He said: “Of course there will be emotions. Berlin is the German Wembley. With a wonderful atmosphere. It’s certainly another highlight in my career. It’s something you look back on fondly.

“Eintracht had a very, very good Bundesliga campaign. They advanced to the cup final last year and once again this year. They display lots of commitment, ambition and passion. And they play well. We’ve been warned.”

The 73-year-old added that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer would be on the bench for the clash though he was not fit to start following his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

In addition, attacking midfielder Thomas Muller is available after a making a full recovery from a bout of gastroenteritis in the last few days. Jérôme Boateng, Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben remain out with injury.

Meanwhile, defender Mats Hummels added of the occasion: “It’s a difficult task. Only a top performance will do to hoist the trophy. We want to win the cup, that’s our top priority.”