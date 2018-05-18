Heynckes: Neuer is fit but won’t start cup final

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes says goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is fit to play again but will not start their DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Germany international has been sidelined since September last year, when he suffered a serious foot injury, but he has worked his way back to fitness and has been included in Germany’s provisional World Cup squad.

However, Heynckes has revealed that despite his recovery Neuer will be on the bench against Frankfurt, while Sven Ulreich retains his place in the starting XI.

“Manu has no complaints at all – he has taken part in a full training session and I am very pleased with how he is,” Heynckes told his press conference ahead of the final.

“He is in fantastic physical shape and he is in the squad, an option, but he will not play from the start.

“Manu has a presence, an authority in goal, he cannot be compared to anyone. The nation can be reassured, he will be a great option at the World Cup.”