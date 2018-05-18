Boateng: We must take our chances against Bayern

Kevin-Prince Boateng says Eintracht Frankfurt will be a tough opposition for FC Bayern München in the final of the DFB-Pokal this weekend.

The four-time cup winners lost in the final last season to Borussia Dortmund and are hoping to go one better this term by downing the 18-time champions.

Speaking to the official Bundesliga website, the former Milan, Schalke and Tottenham midfielder said Frankfurt are to be feared while Bayern have weaknesses.

🎙️ #Kovac: "We'll need to play to our limits tomorrow. We'll have to give our all and show the qualities we've displayed throughout the entire season. We also have to hope Bayern have an off day."#SGE #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/XXiHQFukS0 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 18, 2018

He said: “Why shouldn’t it be Frankfurt? We are feared. We are respected because it’s hard to play against us.

“[Real Madrid] has shown how to beat Bayern, make two goals four goals, we have to be compact, we cannot concede. We have to use the few opportunities we do get.”

He added: “Bayern may have a weakness by defending very high. As a result, they take a big risk because then they have fewer defenders behind the ball. If you can play that fast as an opponent, you’ll get scoring chances.”