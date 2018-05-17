Tolisso: Bayern want another trophy

FC Bayern München youngster Corentin Tolisso says the Bundesliga champions are determined to add this season’s DFB-Pokal trophy to their collection of silverware.

Die Roten claimed the league title at a canter this campaign, finishing a massive 21 points ahead of second-placed FC Schalke 04, and Tolisso has revealed that the team will give everything they have left to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday.

“I think it’ll be a difficult match. Frankfurt have had a good season,” Tolisso told the club’s official website.

“We’re FC Bayern and we want the second title! FC Bayern are a big team. We want to and are able to win every title every year, which is why I came here.”

The 23-year-old Frenchman signed for the German giants from Olympique Lyonnais in July last year and has since impressed at the Allianz Arena. He made 39 appearances for the club across all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists.

“I feel at ease in the team,” he said when asked about his first season at Bayern. “Everything is going well! I’m very satisfied, everyone’s nice to me.”