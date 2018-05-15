Neuer could make Bayern bench for DFB Cup final

FC Bayern Munchen manager Jupp Heynckes has hinted that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is nearing a return to full fitness, which suggests he may be on the bench for the DFB Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt on 19 May.

Heynckes revealed that Neuer is recovering well from the second metatarsal break he suffered last year, as he has been able to perform most of the training drills asked of him at the club’s training ground.

The 32-year-old last played in a competitive outing for the Bavarians in September 2017 against 1. FSV Mainz 05, and appears to be in a race against time to prove he is ready to be included in Joachim Low’s World Cup squad.

The retiring 73-year-old mentor told the Bundesliga’s official website: “He did 70, 80 per cent of training, which was very positive.

“It looked very good, very pleasing. He showed everything a goalkeeper needs. He knows my opinion, but that will stay between us. He has to make a decision with the doctor. He has to feel good.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week the shot-stopper expressed cautious optimism about his chances of going to the global showpiece in Russia, saying: “It’s going well and I’m feeling good, but I have to make the right decision for me, the team and Germany.

“I want to improve each day and try to get fit as quickly as possible. We’ll see if it’s enough, but I can’t say for certain. It’s difficult to imagine playing at a tournament like the World Cup without any prior match practice.”