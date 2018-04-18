Heynckes: Top performance from Bayern

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes heaped praise on his charges after they annihilated Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6-2 in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals on Tuesday.

Thomas Muller netted a hat-trick for the visitors, Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, and Thiago Alcantara also put his name in lights as Die Roten ran riot at BayArena in Leverkusen.

The victory keeps Bayern on track for a treble of trophies this season, as they are in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and have already secured the Bundesliga title.

Heynckes said after the game, as quoted by the club's official website: "It was a demonstration of football for long periods. We turned in an absolutely top performance against strong opponents.

"We were dominant but again and again there were situations when Sven Ulreich prevented a goal. He's outstanding if you ask me. We were incredibly motivated and focused on the match.

"We absolutely wanted to go to Berlin, and we've deserved it. We knocked out Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and, today, a highly talented Leverkusen team. We're in good form."