Bayern romp to DFB-Pokal final spot

Thomas Muller bagged a second-half hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6-2 to book their place in the DFB-Pokal final.

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6

Lewandowski (3′, 9′) gets Bayern going

Bender (16′) halves deficit for Leverkusen

Muller (52′, 64′, 78′) on fire in second half

Thiago (61′) extends visitors’ lead

Bailey (72′) pulls another one back

Match Summary

Jupp Heynckes’ side raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes with a brace from Robert Lewandowski, before Lars Bender quickly pulled one back for Leverkusen, who remained in the tie at half-time.

However, a second-half blitz from the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions saw Muller score three times and Thiago Alcantara also got on the scoresheet, before Leon Bailey managed to grab a consolation goal for Die Werkself.

Full Report

The Bavarian giants wasted no time in asserting their dominance as Lewandowski broke the deadlock just three minutes into the semi-final at the BayArena.

The Polish striker was well placed to steer Javi Martinez’s shot past Bernd Leno at close range, and he struck again six minutes later when he connected with Franck Ribery’s chipped cross to volley home.

Bayern then switched off at the other end to allow the hosts back into the contest on 16 minutes. Bender capitalised on a static defence to head home from a corner that the visitors failed to deal with.

The goal gave Heiko Herrlich’s men belief and they looked more dangerous in the final third as the half wore on. Karim Bellarabi almost equalised seven minutes before half-time, but Sven Ulreich produced a superb one-handed save to keep out his venomous half-volley.

But the second half was a different story, as Bayern took control.

Bayern increased their advantage on 52 minutes as Muller tucked the ball beyond Leno after being sent through on goal by Thiago. The midfielder scored himself nine minutes later when he pounced on a loose ball inside the box and placed his shot into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Muller made it 5-1 just past the hour mark with a touch on Arjen Robben’s shot that beat Leno, but the goal of the game arrived on 71 minutes when Bailey scored with a brilliant free-kick from 30 yards out.

However, Muller completed his three-goal haul 12 minutes from time as he controlled Thiago’s long ball over the top and slotted under Leno to wrap up the scoring.