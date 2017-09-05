De Gea: Isco is top drawer

Spain international goalkeeper David De Gea says he is not surprised by the form shown by Isco for the national team.

The Real Madrid playmaker scored twice in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Italy, and has also impressed in La Liga – and the Manchester United keeper has been suitably impressed.

"He can be one of the greatest"@D_DeGea heaps praise on @isco_alarcon after his two goals against Italy in the #WCQ2018. pic.twitter.com/jFBQT9RWDF — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 5, 2017

"Personally I have known Isco for ages so it's no surprise for me what he's doing," De Gea said.

"I have seen him doing incredible things for so long now so people shouldn't be surprised either.

"He's been performing at a high level and doing incredible things on the pitch for a while.

"Bearing in mind his personality, he'll become one of the greatest. He's at a top level and that's great for the team. We hope he keeps improving. "

Isco, 25, is part of a younger generation of players looking to continue the success of the past decade. Comparisons have been made to 33-year-old Andres Iniesta, but, when asked about it, Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets said he does "not like comparing players".

"No doubt they both are top-quality players but each one of them has their ways of interpreting football and also of playing, even though they might be similar," Busquets said.

"Isco has been showing in recent years his talent. He scored two goals [against Italy] and was outstanding. His role is getting more predominant within his team but we already knew what he was capable of.

"For us, having players like Isco or Andres that are able to use their skills and capabilities at the service of the team is a real pleasure."

Spain can take another step towards Russia 2018 on Tuesday when they will be favourites to beat Liechtenstein away in Vaduz.