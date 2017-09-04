Coutinho in but Clyne out of Reds’ UCL squad

Liverpool have left out injured defender Nathaniel Clyne from their 25-man Champions League squad for the group stages, but wantaway midfielder Philippe Coutinho is included.

Clyne picked up a reported back injury in pre-season and it appears he is a long term absentee for the Reds, after last season’s first team regular was omitted from coach Jurgen Klopp’s final selection.

Nonetheless, Coutinho, who was subject to a big money offer from Barcelona but the deal never took place after no fee could be agreed, has been included. Out of favour Lazar Markovic and the injured Danny Ings are also notable absentees.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a Red. 🔴 A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

Meanwhile, new signings Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Dominic Solanke and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all named in the selection, with the on loan pair of Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Kent also included.

Liverpool’s squad for the group stages:

Simon Mignolet, Loris Karius, Danny Ward, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Jon Flanagan, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Dominic Solanke.

B-List: Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Masterson, Cameron Brannagan, Ovie Ejaria, Rhian Brewster, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson