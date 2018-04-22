Valverde: I hope they enjoy this victory

Ernesto Valverde has described Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final as a “perfect performance”.

Luis Suarez got proceedings underway at the Wanda Metropolitano on just 14 minutes ahead of a 31st minute goal from Lionel Messi.

Suarez (40′), Andres Iniesta (52′) and Philippe Coutinho – from the penalty spot on 69 minutes – rounded off a dominant performance.

It was a fourth consecutive Copa del Rey title for Barca, and a special night for Iniesta in particular ahead of his expected departure at the end of the season.

Speaking after the game, the head coach, who won the Copa del Rey as a player with Barca said: “We were eager to win the trophy, the players and the club itself.

“We wanted to give the fans a reason to be happy and I hope they enjoy this victory.”

He added: “Each time we had the ball, we created danger in Sevilla’s area. It was a great game and everyone hoped to put in the perfect performance that we did.”

And when asked about Iniesta’s future, who he withdrew in the final minutes to allow the fans to applaud his excellent performance, Valverde told Mundo: “Let’s see what happens. He has to make the decision. See it, enjoy it.

“I wanted people to give him a tribute for his party. It is marking an era.

“It’s a pleasure to see him play. He does easy things that are so difficult. I would have given an arm when I was a player to do what Andres does.”