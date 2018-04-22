Barcelona win fourth Copa del Rey in a row

Barcelona did the first half of the domestic double as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final.

Sevilla 0 Barcelona 5

Suarez (14′, 40′) bags first-half brace

Messi (31′) set up by Alba backheel

Iniesta (52′) scores in his last cup final

Coutinho (69′) beats Soria from the spot

Match Summary

The runaway La Liga leaders wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Luis Suarez getting them up and running in the 14th minute and netting again before half-time after Lionel Messi had doubled the lead nine minutes earlier.

Andres Iniesta made a special night even better when he got on the scoresheet early in the second half and Philippe Coutinho completed the rout from the penalty spot on 69 minutes.

Full Report

The holders quickly found their stride and went close to breaking the deadlock on seven minutes with a free-kick from Messi that was expertly saved by David Soria to his left.

Vincenzo Montella’s men were caught out at the back just seven minutes later as Barca opened the scoring from Jasper Cillessen’s long clearance that found Coutinho. He surged into the box and picked out Suarez for a simple tap-in.

Joaquin Correa should have done better when he volleyed wide in the 18th minute after being played in by a clipped cross, while Steven Nzonzi also missed the target six minutes later with a scuffed effort from Jesus Navas’ poked pass.

The woodwork came to Sevilla’s rescue on 28 minutes as Suarez slipped in Iniesta, whose deflected strike had the beating of Soria, but not the crossbar.

After Franco Vazquez tested Cillessen with a header from Navas’ cross on the half-hour mark, the Blaugrana went up the other end of the pitch to score again. Iniesta played in Jordi Alba on the left and the left-back managed to pick out Messi, who lifted a first-time shot high into the back of the net.

Soria was alert to the danger at his near post when Suarez got off a shot from a tight angle after winning the ball back off Ever Banega on 35 minutes, but the Sevilla keeper was beaten for a third time five minutes later.

Suarez started and finished the move as he fed Messi and then latched onto the return pass and clipped the ball over Soria to put one hand on the trophy.

The celebrations started in earnest seven minutes into the second half when Iniesta capped off a fine move. The veteran midfielder played a one-two with Messi on the edge of the box and sold Soria before firing inside the near post from a narrow angle on the right.

Soria was called into action again on 55 minutes with an outstanding double save as he parried Suarez’s header into the air and denied Samuel Umtiti on the line on the rebound. The keeper was then relieved to see Sergio Busquets’ curler from inside the D bounce just wide of the right post on 62 minutes.

Sandro was presented with a great chance to score against his former club two minutes later when he advanced into the area from the left unopposed, but the forward’s shot was turned away by the legs of Cillessen.

Coutinho wrapped up the scoring 21 minutes from time. He had the ball in the back of the net when Suarez’s flick struck Clement Lenglet on the arm and fell kindly for the Brazilian, but the referee called play back for a penalty. The spot-kick was taken and converted by Coutinho, who sent Soria the wrong way.