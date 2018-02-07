Preview: Valencia vs Barcelona

Valencia need to overturn a 1-0 deficit on Wednesday at the Mestalla to prevent record holders Barcelona from reaching a fifth straight Copa del Rey final.

Copa del Rey

8 February 2018

Semi-final, second leg

Kick-off: 22H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Mestalla

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Barcelona 56 29 15 12

Valencia 56 12 15 29

Previous encounter:

Barcelona 1-0 Valencia 26/11/17 (Copa del Rey)

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Suarez (67′)

Players to watch:

Los Che will be hoping that Simone Zaza can rediscover his scoring touch, with the Italy international having failed to find the back of the net in his last nine outings. Zaza was in fine form during the opening three months of the campaign, scoring nine times in his first 10 La Liga games, but has endured a barren patch stretching back to December 9.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez continue to produce the goods for Barca, who haven’t been at their best of late. Suarez settled the first-leg tie with the only goal at the Camp Nou, where a strong Blaugrana line-up struggled to break down Marcelino’s side.

Messi, meanwhile, had a hand in Gerard Pique’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Espanyol in the league on Sunday, with the Argentine ace having scored and/or assisted in each of his last five matches across all competitions. Messi and Suarez have combined for 45 goals and 17 assists this season.

Team form and manager quotes:

Valencia have gone off the boil in recent weeks after embarking on a five-match unbeaten run to start the new year. The Mediterranean outfit are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, with the 1-0 reverse to Barca sandwiched between La Liga defeats to Real Madrid (4-1) and Atletico Madrid (1-0).

They went unbeaten in the league alongside the Blaugrana until December, but a run of five losses in their last nine encounters has seen Marcelino’s side fall 18 points behind the runaway leaders.

Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde has made an impressive start to his tenure at the Camp Nou, having lost just once in all competitions since replacing Luis Enrique at the helm in the off-season.

The Catalan giants remain undefeated in the Spanish top flight this term and are aiming to defend the trophy they have won for the past three seasons, having lifted the Copa del Rey on a record 29 occasions.

Neighbours Espanyol held them to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, which halted a four-match winning run on the domestic scene, and Valverde is expecting a stern test in midweek.

“Taking into account the offensive potential that Valencia have and playing in Mestalla, I have the feeling that to get through we will have to score,” the Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference.

“The fact that it is a semi-final means there will be motivation from the start. Each team will be loyal to their style and they are a team who are difficult to break down and quick on the counter-attack.”

Team news:

The hosts could welcome back Goncalo Guedes, who sat out the 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Sunday after recently making his comeback from a foot injury.

Pique is a doubt for the visitors after picking up a knee injury in the Catalan derby this past weekend. Japser Cillessen is set to return in goal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen used for league duty.