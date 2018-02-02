Suarez: Valencia will be tough at home

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has warned that the 1-0 advantage the Catalans will take into the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Valencia isn't substantial.

The Uruguay international scored the decisive goal for the hosts in the first-leg clash at Camp Nou on Thursday as he headed home Lionel Messi's cross in the 67th minute.

However, Valencia will be more difficult to beat at their home ground and Suarez is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead on February 8.

"It's a minimal advantage that we have because there are 90 minutes left," Suarez said, according to Marca.

"Valencia at home are always stronger and even more so in a Copa semi-final."

He added: "What does leave us calm is that they didn't cause us problems, this is important, it shows they respect us.

"We had chances despite the little space we had, they had chances although they didn't go in."