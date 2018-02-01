Barcelona edge ahead in Copa del Rey semi-final

Barcelona edged closer to the Copa del Rey final with a 1-0 semi-final first leg victory over Valencia at the Nou Camp.

Match summary

Luis Suarez netted the game’s only goal with a back post header from Lionel Messi’s 67th minute delivery to take a slender advantage going into the second leg next Thursday.

Full report

The hosts started the more lively of the two sides with Messi firing an early shot just over Jaume Domenech in the Valencia goal.

Aleix Vidal then smashed his effort from the edge of the area well over after picking up the ball from a 12th minute corner.

The hosts continued to control possession and forced Marcelino’s side to soak up the pressure, but they failed to take advantage of a number of corners before Suarez smashed over on 27 minutes from a neat pass from Messi.

The Argentine then wasted a good goalscoring chance when he opted to play a difficult ball to Gerard Pique when he was better placed to shoot himself.

Valencia were happy to see out the half – defending deep and narrow to good effect, as they went into the break level pegging.

Messi’s first real sight of goal arrived with 49 minutes on the clock, as he did well to work space for a shot, but hit the side netting from a tight angle.

Having defended for the majority of the first-half, it was a slightly more attacking Valencia that emerged for the second period, with a rare effort on goal from Dani Parejo failing to test Jasper Cillessen in the Barca goal.

With the away side looking more threatening, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde introduced Philippe Coutinho for the ineffective Vidal on 57 minutes after he had struggled in the middle of the park.

Messi forced Domenech to punch clear a free-kick from 20 yards, but the keeper could do nothing to deny Suarez from opening the scoring, with 67 minutes on the clock. The Uruguayan accepted a gift of a ball from Messi, who had dribbled to the byline before finding Suarez at the back post to head home for the lead.

There wasn’t much in the way of a response from Valencia as they looked to contain the damage as far as possible – Coutinho testing Domenech with a well-struck shot with 73 minutes played.

The closest Messi would come to scoring on the night was from a 76th minute free-kick that flashed just over the bar

With a minute of regulation time remaining, there was a heart in mouth moment for Cillessen, who raced 25 yards off his line to meet the ball, only to be rounded by Valencia substitute Santi Mina, before getting the slightest of touches on the slide.

Coutinho, meanwhile, was enjoying his appearance off the bench as he spread the ball well – but ultimately the game ended with Barca taking a slight advantage to the Mestalla next week where a place in the final of the Copa del Rey will be decided.