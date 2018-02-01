Valverde: Valencia are a different beast

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has warned that Copa del Rey opponents Valencia are not the same team that lost 7-0 to the Blaugrana in 2016.

The Catalans will host Los Che on Thursday night for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. The two teams met at the same stage of the competition two years ago, which resulted in a 7-0 demolition of Valencia.

However, Valverde doesn't believe that result is relevant, considering how far their opponents have come since then. Valencia have enjoyed a successful season thus far and sit in third position in La Liga, compared to the 12th position they occupied when they lost to Barca in 2016.

"It won’t be like the last time, a 7-0 is not normal for a first game. Valencia were in a delicate position then, but now they have a team that is good enough to win any match," Valverde told his press conference, according to the club's official website.

"They’re a rival with very fast strikers and wingers, and the distance between the lines are short. A classic 4-4-2 formation is simple and well-worked, and they are counter-attack specialists."

He added: "It is essential in this first game to score and not to concede.

"It will be a very balanced, open, and beautiful match for the crowd, and it will be difficult for them and also for us.”