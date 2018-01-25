Coutinho makes Barcelona debut in cup win

Barcelona got the better of their cross-town rivals at the Camp Nou after beating Espanyol 2-0 to book their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Barcelona 2 Espanyol 0 (2-1 on agg)

Early Suarez header breaks deadlock

Cillessen denies Moreno moments later

Deflected Messi strike doubles their lead

Messi hits the woodwork late on

Coutinho makes debut as second half substitute

Match Summary

Ernesto Valverde’s side suffered their first defeat of the season after going down 1-0 to their neighbours in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week.

But first-half goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi ensured there would be no repeat in the second leg as Barca continued their quest for a fourth successive trophy.

Full Report

The hosts wasted no time in cancelling out the one-goal deficit from the first leg as they opened the scoring with their first chance in the ninth minute.

Messi fed Aleix Vidal on the right and his pin-point cross was headed home by Suarez at the back post after the striker escaped the attentions of Naldo.

Quique Flores’ men almost found an instant response as Gerard Moreno tested Jasper Cillessen from inside the box on 10 minutes after being picked out by Sergi Darder’s neat square pass.

Messi tried to catch out Pau Lopez 10 minutes later with a free-kick from a long way out on the right that drifted over the crossbar.

⏰ Final whistle!

FC Barcelona 2-0 RCD Espanyol

⚽⚽ Luis Suárez and Leo Messi

🔵🔴🏆 #ForçaBarça #CopaBarçapic.twitter.com/WTWRSNuUO1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 25, 2018

The visitors had another sniff at goal midway through the first half when Esteban Granero connected with Victor Sanchez’s cross from the right, but he fired well wide of the near post.

Barca went up the other end and doubled their lead in the 25th minute as Messi won back possession on the edge of the box and beat Lopez courtesy of a wicked deflection.

After Ivan Rakitic failed to test Lopez from distance on 33 minutes, Messi also missed the target moments later when he met Jordi Alba’s low cross from the left and fired wide of the near post from eight yards out.

The Argentine was presented with another opportunity in the final minute of the half when he latched onto a delightful ball over the top from Rakitic, but he steered a right-footed shot across the face of goal.

The visitors threatened early in the second half as substitute Leo Baptistao made his way into the box from the left and drew a comfortable save out of Cillessen at his near post on 51 minutes.

But Messi went close again four minutes later when he forced Lopez into a fine one-handed save with a low strike from 20 yards out, before the Periquitos keeper pulled off a superb double save to deny Suarez from close range and Rakitic on the rebound in the 67th minute.

Moments later, £142million January signing Philippe Coutinho entered the fray for his Barcelona debut after replacing Andres Iniesta in midfield.

Messi wasn’t far off with a curling effort that went just wide of the left post from inside the D on 79 minutes and he was denied by the woodwork in the final minute as he headed Rakitic’s cross against the left post.

But the Blaugrana has done the job in the first half to advance to the last-four of the competition.