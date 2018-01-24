Real Madrid knocked out by Leganes

Real Madrid disappointed their home fans once more after they crashed out of the Copa del Rey following a 2-1 defeat to Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2

Beauvue hits woodwork early on

Eraso scores superb opener

Benzema draws hosts level

Gabriel header eliminates Real

Match Summary

Los Pepineros enjoyed the better of the first-half chances and took a deserved 1-0 lead into the break, before Zinedine Zidane’s side hit back straight after the restart.

But the league champions failed to lift their game after equalising and were punished by their Madrid neighbours, who advanced to the semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Full Report

Zidane picked a stronger line-up to the one that scraped a 1-0 win in the first leg, but despite seeing plenty of the ball in the opening stages, his team created very little in the final third.

The visitors made early inroads as Claudio Beauvue hit the base of the near post with a free-kick from 19 yards out on the left in the fifth minute, before Darko Brasanac drew a routine save out of Kiko Casilla with a low strike from 25 yards out 10 minutes later.

Gabriel was next to threaten as he steered a free header straight at Casilla from a 25th-minute corner, while Isco wasted a free-kick in a promising position on the left that cleared the crossbar by some distance two minutes later.

A mistake at the back resulted in the hosts going behind on 32 minutes when Achraf Hakimi sold Nacho short with a poor pass and Eraso nipped in to curl an exquisite shot into the top-left corner of the net from 22 yards out to stun the home crowd.

Los Blancos looked to respond as Lucas Vazquez flicked a header well over the bar from a deep cross on the left two minutes later, before Marco Asensio curled a 25-yard free-kick a few yards over the bar on 43 minutes.

Beauvue went for the spectacular on the stroke of half-time with a scissors-kick that flew wide of the left post from 12 yards out on the left, but Real were back in the contest two minutes into the second half when Karim Benzema slotted home from an acute angle on the right after being played in by Vazquez.

Asier Garitano’s men continued to take the game to their la LIga rivals, though, with Dimitrios Siovas missing the target with a header from close range on 52 minutes, before Gabriel powered a header past Casilla from a corner three minutes later to restore their lead.

Real piled pressure on the opposition goal in the final 20 minutes, but Sergio Ramos and Isco both failed to test Nereo Champagne, who then pulled off a sharp save to deny Benzema from inside the box nine minutes from time.

Borja Mayoral glanced a header wide of the left post from Vazquez’s cross on the right within seconds of that save, before Champagne was called on to tip Ramos’ header over the target in the 85th minute to secure a memorable win.