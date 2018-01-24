Preview: Barcelona v Espanyol

Barcelona will be aiming to overturn a one-goal deficit when they host Espanyol in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final tie on Thursday.

Copa del Rey

25 January 2018

Quarter-final, second leg

Kick-off: 22H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Camp Nou

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Barcelona 58 38 13 7

Espanyol 58 7 13 38

Previous encounter:

Espanyol 1-0 Barcelona 17/01/18 (Copa del Rey)

Espanyol goalscorers: O. Melendo (88′)

Players to watch:

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi remains their main weapon in the final third. The Argentine has slotted 25 goals and provided 12 assists in only 30 games in all competitions, while Luis Suarez has netted 16 in 27.

Gerard Moreno has been leading the scoring charts for Espanyol this term. The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 25 appearances, while also producing one assist.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Catalans were dealt their first defeat in 30 games across all competitions when their neighbours ground out a 1-0 victory in the first leg on January 17, when Melendo struck the winning goal in the 88th minute.

However, Ernesto Valverde’s side bounced back immediately with a 5-0 thrashing of Real Betis on Sunday. Messi and Suarez punished their hosts with two goals each, following Ivan Rakitic’s opening strike.

Speaking after the defeat to Espanyol, Valverde told the press: “The favourite in the end is those who won, who have the advantage. The result does not favour us. We have to play at home but they will try and score. It’s the cup and we have to play until the end.”

Meanwhile, Espanyol suffered a 3-0 reverse at the hands of Sevilla, after beating Barca. The defeat was their first in five games, after beating Malaga, Levante and Barca, while drawing against Athletic Bilbao. Should they manage to get past the Blaugrana on Thursday, it will be their first Copa del Rey semi-final appearance since 2015.

🙌⚽ – #RCDE A post shared by RCDEspanyol (@rcdespanyol) on Jan 23, 2018 at 4:04am PST

The last two times Barcelona hosted Espanyol at Camp Nou, they hammered the visitors 5-0 and 4-0, with Messi netting four goals.

Espanyol head coach Quique Flores said, according to El Periodico: “We played against a team very well known. Its virtues are many and their flaws are few.

“We know the difficulty, but we will not go thinking it is impossible to eliminate Barcelona. On the contrary, we will raise a party serious, rigorous. You have to imagine small stages and have a bit of luck.”

Team news:

Barcelona are missing Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Vermaelen and Andres Iniesta, while Philippe Coutinho is a doubt.

Espanyol will be without midfielder Jose Manuel Jurado and winger Pablo Piatti due to injury.