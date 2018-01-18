Simeone: Sevilla deserve their advantage

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone had no problem with Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Diego Costa put Atleti ahead in the 71st minute at the Wanda Metropolitano, but late goals from Jesus Navas and Joaquin Correa put Sevilla ahead in the tie.

"It was a difficult game. Sevilla, in the first half, had situations. It was open," Simeone said, via Marca.

"In the second, we got ahead and that was when they were the most decisive. The victory is deserved, but there is a match in Seville in a week.

"We can always and we want to improve. We will look for solutions to some difficulties we had.

"We wanted to compete. There were situations for both. The goals almost always come from mistakes and the one who commits the least gets more."

Atleti face Girona in La Liga on Saturday before the return leg in Sevilla next week Tuesday.