Preview: Leganes v Real Madrid

Real Madrid can ill afford another negative result as they prepare to face Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

18 January 2018

Kick-off 22:30 CET

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Butarque

Head-to-head summary:

Real Madrid 2 2 0 0

Leganes 2 0 0 2

Previous encounter:

Leganes 1-2 Real Madrid 4/01/2018 (Copa del Rey)

Leganes goalscorers: Gabriel (32’), Luciano (34’)

Real Madrid goalscorers: J. Rodriguez (15’), A. Morata (18’, 23’, 48’)

Players to watch:

Lucas Vazquez scored twice in the previous round against Numancia, and will most likely be called upon again. The winger is not exactly first-choice at Madrid, so will need to take whatever chances fall his way, and with some first-team regulars expected to be rested, Vazquez will be expected to do the business for Madrid.

Leganes will need a big performance from their Brazilian No.8, Gabriel. A former Juventus purchase who went off on loan before arriving at the Madrid-based club, he scored his first goal for them in a defeat to Barcelona. With four goals to his name this season, Leganes will hope the 24-year-old can find the net again.

Team form and quotes:

Los Blancos have had a rough start to 2018, and are three matches without a win ahead of their trip to Estadio Municipal de Butarque. They reached this stage of the competition despite last Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Numancia, having beaten the Segunda Division side in the first leg.

In La Liga, Zinedine Zidane’s side were held to a draw with Celta de Vigo before last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Villarreal, leaving them fourth in the standings and very much under pressure.

Leganes also had to rely on their first-leg result to reach this stage of the cup, having lost the second leg against Villarreal but progressed on goal difference. They also lost their latest match, a 3-2 league defeat to Real Betis that leaves them 13th in the standings.

Ahead of the tie, Leganes president Victoria Pavon said she is hoping "to provide a shock result", but admits that she is more worried about picking up points in the league than chasing silverware.

"In all honesty, I think it will be difficult," Pavon said. "If it was a one-off game then it would be possible but over two legs and with the return at the Bernabeu it will be tough. We know how strong are Real Madrid, one of the best teams in the world."

Asked if she would prefer to advance in the cup or add some points to their league tally, Pavon placed an emphasis on avoiding relegation.

"The league is what really concerns me, our objective at the moment is to assure ourselves of survival," she said.

"We do not have so many points in LaLiga this season and so I am almost thinking that we would take the points in the league and let Real win the cup tie."

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be rested for the tie, the winger reportedly placed a priority on the cup competitions given their disadvantage in La Liga.

"The Champions League and the Cup are our priorities, we're going for them," Ronaldo told his teammate, as reported by Spanish tabloid Marca.

¡Buenos días! Hoy el equipo se entrenará a puerta cerrada a las 18.30h en el Estadio Municipal Butarque en la víspera del encuentro de mañana #LeganésRealMadrid #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/DYkZuDtwtW — C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) January 17, 2018

Team news:

In team news, Madrid will be missing central defender Sergio Ramos, who is close to full recovery but will remain sidelined for now to be ready for next week’s clash against Valencia. Young goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of the manager, is also ruled out, but striker Karim Benzema is fit and ready to feature.

Leganes will be unable to call on first choice centre-back Mauro Dos Santos, who picked up an injury in Monday’s defeat to Real Betis.