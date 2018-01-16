Preview: Espanyol v Barcelona

An in-form Espanyol will be aiming to hand La Liga leaders Barcelona their first defeat since August, when the neighbours meet in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Copa del Rey

17 January 2018

Quarter-final, first leg

Kick-off: 22H00 local time

Venue: RCDE Stadium

Referee: R. Bengoetxea

Assistants: M. Munuera, J. Fernandez

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Espanyol 57 6 13 38

Barcelona 57 38 13 6

Previous encounter:

Barcelona 5-0 Espanyol 09/09/17 (La Liga)

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Messi (26', 35', 67'), G. Pique (87'), L. Suarez (90')

Players to watch:

Espanyol will be hoping striker Gerard Moreno can continue his good form. The 25-year-old has bagged 11 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions this term while also providing an assist.

Barca superstar Lionel Messi is enjoying another superb season, having already netted 23 goals in only 28 games, while also adding 11 assists. The Argentine was on target in the Blaugrana's most recent outing and scored a hat-trick in his last clash with Espanyol.

Team form and manager quotes:

The hosts have lost only once in their last six games across all competitions. They beat Malaga and Levante before a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday evening.

Quique Flores' side came back from a 2-1 deficit in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie with Levante to win 3-2 on aggregate, which secured their spot in the quarters against Barca.

Flores was linked with a move to Premier League strugglers Stoke City, prior to the appointment of Paul Lambert, at the weekend but re-emphasised his commitment to Espanyol.

'I am the coach of Espanyol and will continue to be," he told a press conference. "I belong to Espanyol. I have nothing to explain.

"The reality is that clubs are interested in players and coaches. The facts are what matter and nothing else. And the fact is that the players do not want to leave, and the coach continues."

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been dominant in every competition this season. They remain unbeaten in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey thus far, and most recently won three games in succession, against Levante Celta Vigo, and Real Sociedad.

Their last match resulted in a 4-2 victory at Sociedad on Sunday. Messi and Luis Suarez were both in great form on the day. The Uruguayan striker netted a brace, while the Argentine maestro set up one and scored another to complete an impressive comeback, after trailing 2-0 at Anoeta.

It was an historic victory for the Blaugrana, who hadn't won a league game in San Sebastian since May 2007, and manager Ernesto Valverde was delighted with the result.

"I am happy that we've got rid of the [Anoeta] curse", Valverde was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

'Above all because of how we did it, coming back from two goals down. That's the best thing about it.

"We believed in ourselves and were able to come back at a ground we've not won at [in La Liga] in a number of years against an opponent that plays really good football."

Demà, derbi al #RCDE Stadium. Avui, últim entrenament abans del partit. Som-hi! 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/MBnLew9DOP — RCD Espanyol (@RCDEspanyol) January 16, 2018

Team news:

Espanyol are without Pablo Piatti, Sergio Garcia, and Jairo Morillas due to injury, while Barca have suffered three fresh injuries with Ousmane Dembele, Andres Iniesta, and Nelson Semedo sidelined.