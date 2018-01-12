Alba: Luxury to play with Messi

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba linked up with Lionel Messi for three goals in Thursday’s 5-0 win over Celta de Vigo to take them to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Messi scored a brace to put Barca 2-0 up after 15 minutes, both assisted by Alba, before the Argentine repaid the favour by picking out the Spanish left-back for their third.

"It's a luxury to have Leo in the side," Alba told Gol Television. "He's the best in history.

"We always look for each other to score goals and today we have done it twice."

Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic also found the net at the Camp Nou as Barca cruised to a 6-1 win on aggregate.

Both Alba and Messi were rested for the 1-1 draw in the first leg, showing how Barca can struggle without their No.10.

"I hope we have Leo for a while," Alba added. "He has been at a spectacular level for 12 years. We hope he will continue having them and that the fans will enjoy it."