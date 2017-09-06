Chile’s Vidal to retire after World Cup

Chile international midfielder Arturo Vidal has revealed his plans to retire from international football after next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The FC Bayern München midfielder started for La Roja in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Bolivia, which leaves them sixth in South American qualifying, a perilous position one point below Argentina, who occupy the play-off spot.

“Sorry Chile for these two losses,” Vidal wrote on Instagram after the defeat in La Paz, also referring to their recent 3-0 loss to Paraguay.

“We put everything in the field but we couldn’t win. We will continue fighting!”

Chile are now outsiders to reach next year’s tournament in Russia with just two qualification matches remaining and, whether they reach the World Cup or not, Vidal is hanging up his boots.

“Two matches and the World Cup is what I have left,” continued his post on Instagram. “Thanks for so much affection in all these years!”

Chile resume their qualification campaign in October with matches against Ecuador and already-qualified Brazil.