Klopp: Karius concussion explains his mistakes

Jurgen Klopp has come out in defence of Loris Karius, claiming that concussion was to blame for his errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Karius made glaring mistakes to allow two of Real Madrid’s three goals, throwing the ball straight at Karim Benzema, who scored Los Blancos’ opener, and spilling a long-range Gareth Bale strike into his net for the final goal of Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat.

The goalkeeper had been elbowed by Sergio Ramos prior to his first mistake, and tests after the final found that he displayed 26 of the 30 signs of concussion.

Talk of a concussion for Karius puzzled Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who revealed that when he was concussed by Alexis Sanchez, he couldn’t see the ball, and questioned how Karius was able to make two good saves while concussed.

However, Liverpool manager Klopp’s interview with Liverpool’s official website might have provided the answer.

“Whoever had a concussion knows there is not one way how it feels, there are different ways. He didn’t feel it obviously,” Klopp said.

“He had a knock on his head and he felt that but he didn’t know he had a concussion. That’s how concussions are. The guy who has it is the last one to be aware of it probably.”

Klopp went on to argue that Karius’ mistakes could be explained by concussion, even though he did not want to use it as an excuse for Liverpool’s defeat.

“If you ask Loris, he says he didn’t think about it and didn’t use it for a second as an excuse. We don’t use it as an excuse, we use it as an explanation,” Klopp claimed.

“That’s always important, that’s what analysis should be: you explain why things happen. So, from this point of view, from my side everything is fine. We don’t think about that anymore and we start completely new.”