Kroos: Liverpool will be very tough to stop

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos believes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be difficult to defend against, just like his Borussia Dortmund side.

Kroos faced Klopp’s high-energy Dortmund outfit many times during his spell at FC Bayern München, before moving to Real in 2013, and expects a similar approach from Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

“When we played against his team, it was difficult,” Kroos told the press when asked about Liverpool.

“At Bayern Munich, we always had a lot of problems against Dortmund.

“We’re expecting an aggressive Liverpool who have a really quick forward line, but we can stop them. It will be tough.

“That is what I expect on Saturday. His teams are always aggressive, they press you a lot — for 90 minutes.

“They are highly motivated. I expect a very tough game. They will be 11 animals, all up for it.

“We might be better on the ball but they’re going to put us under pressure for 90 minutes and will be at 100% or even more.”

Kroos will be targeting his fourth Champions League winner’s medal. The 28-year-old won the competition with Bayern in 2013 before back-to-back wins with Real in 2016 and 2017.