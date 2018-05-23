Ronaldo: Liverpool are good, but we are better

Cristiano Ronaldo respects Liverpool but believes Real Madrid are simply a better team and highly motivated to win the UEFA Champions League.

Los Merengues have the opportunity to clinch a third consecutive Champions League title on Saturday when they take on the Reds in Kiev, and Ronaldo is relishing the opportunity.

The Portuguese gave credit to the Premier League outfit for making it all the way to the final, but made it clear that Madrid will be taking no prisoners when the game gets underway.

“They remind me of Madrid from a couple of years ago, with three quick players up top,” Ronaldo told the press when asked about Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“If they are in the final, they’re there for a reason and are in it on merit. I have a lot of respect for [Liverpool], but I think Madrid are better.

“We have to realise the history we can make and we need to show our experience. It’ll be something historic, we’re really up for it.

“I love this competition. They’re always good games and to win it you need to beat the world’s best teams. It’s a competition in which something always happens, as we saw with Juventus.

“I’ve had an amazing season in the Champions League, scoring in all the group games. You need to be up for it and in this club you can never let up, let alone in this competition, with the history of the club. On a personal level it motivates me a lot.”

He added: “I want to be fine on Saturday, play well, to score if I can, but the important thing is to win – it doesn’t matter who scores, what matters is making history.”