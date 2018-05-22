Mane expects goals in Champions League final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has predicted that there are more goals on the way as the Reds prepare to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s men scored freely in the knockout stage of the Champions League this season. They bagged five against FC Porto, five against Manchester City, and seven against AS Roma in the semi-finals.

Mane believes the scoring can continue when they clash with back-to-back Champions League winners Real in Kiev on Saturday.

“I think more goals are coming,” Mane said, according to ESPN. “Of course I am happy, but as a striker, you’d love to score every single game to help your team.

“Now we have one more important game, so why not try to do our best, score for the team and win the trophy?”

The 26-year-old has scored 19 goals in 43 games this campaign, while fellow attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have amassed 44 and 27 respectively.

“Like I have always said, I have always been enjoying playing alongside these great players,” he added. “They make everything easier for me. I am a lucky boy.

“But we always talk about the front three. Don’t forget it starts from the guys behind. They make it easier.

“The power of Liverpool Football Club is the collective. We always do everything together — this is our power.”