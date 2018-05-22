Zidane says Real are geared up for UCL final

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes his side have the appetite and skill to come out on top in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev.

Some have suggested that the Reds highly intense work rate and fast-paced style of play may disrupt Real’s flowing passing game, however, Zidane believes that not to be the case.

He told Marca: “We have and we will always have the same enthusiasm, the same determination, and the same desire as always. No one can tell us that we are less hungry than anyone else.

“We are Madrid and this club is what we have, we always want more and we will give everything to achieve that in the best way.

“They are a team who have made it to the final, they deserve it as we do. My job is to try to prepare the match well, as always, and note the defects of the opponent and try to damage them.”

Meanwhile, the Frenchman added that Los Blancos are not overly feeling the pressure of trying to win three consecutive UCL crowns following their success in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 editions of the tournament.

He concluded: “There is no failure here, the failure for me and, I have said this, is when you stay at home away from the trophy. If you have the dream, there is no failure. If you don’t, there is.

“In life there are ups and downs and you know that, in life, you have to take blows to improve. But day-to-day, it is worth it.”