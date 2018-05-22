Tuchel: PSG’s Champions League obsession is unhealthy

New Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says it’s dangerous to be talking about the club winning the UEFA Champions League at this stage.

The Parisians parted ways with manager Unai Emery at the end of the season despite the Spaniard leading the club to the Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions, Coupe de France, and Coupe de la Ligue titles.

Emery’s exit therefore appeared to be directly linked with PSG’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16. However, Tuchel insists his goal is not to win the competition, but instead to build a team with the right mentality and work ethic to one day be ready to beat Europe’s elite.

“It is dangerous to have this way of thinking,” Tuchel told SFR Sport. “Because if your ambitions are too high, you can almost never achieve them.

“How many clubs can win the Champions League? Maybe 12, 13, 14 and in the end there is only one club that raises the trophy. It’s way too early to talk about that.

“This is my deepest feeling. And I’m not talking about the Champions League, but everything else. It’s way too soon.

“First, we need to put in place a framework. Then you have to create a team spirit. We will have to work hard for that. And when we get that, we have to take care of it every day. From the month of July, every day that passes.

“Only if this process is realised, if it is done in a team and each player devotes himself to it and adheres to this state of mind, then at that moment we will go through the steps, step by step to get to the top.

“Only in this way will we be able to win the biggest titles. I believe intimately with that. This is the biggest challenge. And I will start with that.”