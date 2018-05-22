Henderson: Liverpool are ready for Real Madrid

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes his teammates are ready to fight for the UEFA Champions League title on Saturday when they face Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges capped off their Premier League campaign on May 13 with a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion, and Henderson is confident that Liverpool’s preparations leading up to the clash with Real puts them in a good position to clinch the trophy at Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev.

The Reds’ journey to the final was longer than most, as they needed to beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim over two legs in the Champions League qualifiers back in August last year.

“From qualifying against Hoffenheim and through the group stage, we’ve gone the long way,” he said, according to FourFourTwo. “But I think we can learn from that and it will help us come Saturday.

“It’s been good. We prepared well for the Brighton game. We knew we needed to win to qualify for the Champions League and I think we did that superbly well, controlled the game from start to finish.

“It was a good game for us leading into the final and we’ve had a good preparation. We’re ready to go and hopefully on Saturday we come flying out of the blocks.”

Henderson added: “You dream about it as a kid and all through your career, how hard you work just to get to this point.

“It is a big moment. But you’ve got to focus on the game and what you’ve got to do on the pitch, that’s the most important thing. Then the result will take care of itself.”