Klopp: Real’s experience won’t count for much

Jurgen Klopp is confident his Liverpool side can counteract Real Madrid’s Champions League final experience with their own skills and desire.

The Reds face Real in the showpiece event in Kiev on Saturday, trying to stop Zinedine Zidane’s men from securing a third consecutive Champions League crown.

And while Klopp admits that Real are more comfortable in the rarified atmosphere of a Champions League final, he does not believe his side will be at a disadvantage.

“They are more experienced, that is a fact,” said Klopp. “If there was a market for experience that should sell it, because they would be even more rich than they are already.

“Experience is very important in life, but not the only important thing in life. Especially in football.

“It is an advantage to be more experienced but you can level it with desire, with readiness, with attitude, with work-rate. You can level it. That is what I love in football.”

Liverpool also have their own history with trying to win major trophies. Their lost one came back in 2012, as they lost both the Capital One Cup final and Europa League final in 2016 under Klopp.

“We have our own experience. We don’t have that positive experience where we won our last two finals, or whatever, but we made our own experience,” said Klopp.

“That is good as well. We haven’t been as long together as Real Madrid because they not only won the last two, they played these finals with pretty much the same team, which is special.

“As a group they are very strong. That is all fact but it is still football and we have a chance.”