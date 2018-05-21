Van Dijk determined to beat Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is relishing the chance to be part of something special as the Reds target UEFA Champions League glory.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will have a rare chance to fight for the Champions League trophy when they take on back-to-back winners Real Madrid in the final on Saturday, May 26, after knocking out AS Roma in the semi-finals.

Van Dijk, who joined the Merseyside outfit from Southampton in January, is determined to make the most of the opportunity and insists Liverpool will not fear their opponents.

“The Champions League nights I’ve played so far have been very special – even the away game against Roma was incredible, with their support and our support, which was fantastic as well,” Van Dijk told the club’s official website.

“To secure the Champions League final spot there was nice, it was crazy. I’ve spoken with a lot of big, big legends of the club already and I like hearing stories of them back in the day. It’s great to be part of something special now.

“There is definitely a chance [to write our own history]. It is going to be a hard task, but we just need to believe in ourselves. We know we have the quality, we know we have the game plan to make it difficult for any opponent.

“We have to respect them in a certain way, but we’re not going to fear them. We want to win the game and we’re going to do everything that is possible. It’s going to be a very big game.”