Ronaldo ‘120%’ for UCL final says Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in peak physical condition ahead of late May’s UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev.

The 33-year-old has not featured for Los Blancos since suffering an ankle injury during the El Clasico draw with Barcelona earlier this month.

Nonetheless, Zidane says the prolific Portugal forward has made a full recovery and will be ready for the clash with the Reds at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex on 26 May.

He told reporters: “Right now he is 120%. He is fine. If Cristiano is 120% that’s fine with me.”

In addition, he added that Gareth Bale’s recent good form was encouraging news for his team, saying: “You can say he’s playing better because of the goals he has scored, but he has been training well.

“The most important thing is to see everyone in good physical shape. That’s what I care about.”

Should the Frenchman win the UCL crown for a third season in a row, he will join Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley as the only managers to have three European titles.

Speaking of what that achievement could mean, the 45-year-old concluded: “It would mean a lot of things. It would mean we have been doing our job well and that my message has been getting through to the players and the staff.

“It’s great to start my managerial career at this level but for me, the most important final of the Champions League is this one, not the last one. We have to give it everything.”