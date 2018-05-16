Oxlade-Chamberlain gifts young fan Champions League final tickets

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had his fair share of critics over the years, but the midfield star has come in for praise after helping a young Liverpool fan nab a ticket to next week’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Kop fan Joe Jaggar from Cumbria was faced with having to tell his Liverpool mad son Bobbi, 4, that they couldn’t travel to Kiev after missing out in the club’s ticket lottery.

Jaggar had booked the flights, but was not among the 16,000 fans to get lucky in the ballot.

New kit day, if only he knew the torment I've gone through today waiting to find out if we've got tickets, still waiting!!!! pic.twitter.com/PVuxGPWpCB — 🇺🇦 Joe Jaggar 🇺🇦 (@JoeJaggar) May 11, 2018

Then Oxlade-Chamberlain heard about their plight and stepped in to save the day.

The former Arsenal man, who will miss the final with a ligament injury, found out about Jaggar’s plight on social media and messaged him to say he would give them a pair of tickets.

“I went to bed on Friday night in a stinker of a mood. I fell asleep and woke up about 4:30am and scrolled through my notifications, when I saw two messages from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain saying he had got me two tickets,” Jaggar told the BBC.

“There are no words to say what it means to us. Bobbi will never forget it – I’ll make sure he doesn’t.”

When @Alex_OxChambo got wind that me and Bobbi were struggling for tickets, he went out of his way to get us a pair, beyond words 😍 pic.twitter.com/aWDnqGATIa — 🇺🇦 Joe Jaggar 🇺🇦 (@JoeJaggar) May 14, 2018

It wasn’t the first time ‘the Ox’ had made Bobbi’s day, the midfielder had presented the Reds fan with his shirt following Liverpool’s famous 2-1 win over Manchester City in April.

Jaggar and his son will now be able to go to Kiev with his father Colin, who also managed to get hold of a ticket from a friend.

The kind act, of course, left Jaggar and fellow fans with only the highest praise for the Ox.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain is the most humble guy, and he doesn’t even realise that what he has done is such a grand gesture,” added Joe.