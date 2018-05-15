Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool have impetus

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold believes the Reds have momentum heading into their UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday to finish in fourth position on the standings.

"A 4-0 win is not a bad send-off at Anfield and it gives us momentum going into Kiev now." Alexander-Arnold thinks the Reds can approach the game in Kiev with confidence: https://t.co/evokY9Onb9 pic.twitter.com/5CpUa3D0XN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2018

Alexander-Arnold was delighted with the way the team capped off their league campaign and believes it gives the players confidence ahead of the final on May 26.

“We had to get the win. That’s what we came out to do and that’s what we’ve done. A 4-0 win is not a bad send-off at Anfield and it gives us momentum going into Kiev now,” he told the club’s official website.

“We have worked hard for it all season. We’ve enjoyed the Champions League nights – this is where the club belongs. To secure the Champions League again is massive. We have done it again for next season and hopefully, we’ll get as far as we have this season.”

After the win over the Seagulls, the 19-year-old was also presented with the young players’ Golden Samba, which is a prestigious fans’ award.

“It’s massive to get it from the Kop and all the fans. I have to thank them for all the support they have given us this season. Hopefully, it will be better, if they can, next season,” he added.

“It’s a dream come true. Every time I put the shirt on, it’s an honour. I enjoy it no matter what. I try to go out there and play with a smile on my face, that’s what I was told to do when I was young. Every time I can play in front of the Kop especially is a dream.”