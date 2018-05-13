Zidane welcomes Bale selection dilemma

Zinedine Zidane has welcomed the selection headache that Gareth Bale has given him for the Champions League final.

Bale has endured an injury-hit campaign at Real and there has been fresh speculation that he could leave the club this summer, but the Welsh international starred in Saturday’s 6-0 rout over Celta Vigo.

The 28-year-old netted a first half brace, to put himself firmly in contention for a place in the starting XI for the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 26.

“I don’t know the team yet,” Zidane said.

“It is better like this, to have everyone switched on and ready. It will be difficult to pick the team for the final, but I prefer it like that.

“What [Bale] did today was very good, I am very happy for him, for his goals. He is playing very well, not just his goals, that he is going well in everything.

“There is still one game to go [at Villarreal next week], and then we will play this final, and that’s it.”