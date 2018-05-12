Buffon charged for referee rant

More than a month after the Champions League semi-finals, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been charged by UEFA over his comments towards referee Michael Oliver.

Buffon was sent off for dissent in the dying seconds of the semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on April 11 after the Spanish side were awarded a match-winning penalty, which they converted.

After the match, Buffon launched an extraordinary rant against English referee Michael Oliver after claiming that he had a “bag of rubbish” for a heart.

Good to see bully boy Buffon charged by UEFA over his dreadful conduct towards Michael Oliver in Madrid… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 11, 2018

Oliver and his wife were then the target of abusive text and social media messages.

UEFA have now hit Buffon with breaching its “general principles of conduct” with the 40-year-old’s case due to be dealt with on May 31.

Buffon had defended his comments when he appeared on Italian television several days after the game.

“The content remains and I stand by all of it. I’d say them all again – maybe with a different type of language,” he said.