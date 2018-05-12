Champions League

Buffon charged for referee rant

More than a month after the Champions League semi-finals, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been charged by UEFA over his comments towards referee Michael Oliver.

Buffon was sent off for dissent in the dying seconds of the semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on April 11 after the Spanish side were awarded a match-winning penalty, which they converted.

After the match, Buffon launched an extraordinary rant against English referee Michael Oliver after claiming that he had a “bag of rubbish” for a heart.

Oliver and his wife were then the target of abusive text and social media messages.

UEFA have now hit Buffon with breaching its “general principles of conduct” with the 40-year-old’s case due to be dealt with on May 31.

Buffon had defended his comments when he appeared on Italian television several days after the game.

“The content remains and I stand by all of it. I’d say them all again – maybe with a different type of language,” he said.

