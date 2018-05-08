Zidane: Ronaldo will be ready for Reds

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit for the UEFA Champions final against Liverpool later this month.

The Portuguese forward scored in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona on Sunday, but was substituted at half-time after hurting his ankle in the act of shooting.

Ronaldo has netted 21 goals in 12 La Liga appearances, and Zidane is adamant he will feature in the final match of the season against Villarreal.

The Frenchman has also confirmed that Isco and Dani Carvajal will also be available to face the Reds in Kiev.

“They are all going to arrive at the Champions League final,” Zidane said. “The worst is Cristiano, because it’s just happened, but he’s fine.

“Isco will train with us normally and Carvajal has a little way to go, but physically he is working well.”

Commenting on Ronaldo, he added: “It’s incredible that he’s already walking after 48 hours. That shows his ambition, his desire to want to play.

“It would be perfect if he was able to play against Villarreal. It’s a sprain, but there’s not damage to the fibula. The ankle is stable.”