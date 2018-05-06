James hungry to avenge Real Madrid loss

On-loan FC Bayern Munchen star James Rodriguez is hungry to avenge their Champions League semifinal loss to parent club Real Madrid, which was sealed in midweek.

James, who has a two-year loan deal at Bayern, chipped in with a goal and an assist over the two legs, but Real Madrid nevertheless emerged victorious 4-3 on aggregate. Bayern felt they should have had a penalty for a Marcelo handball in the second leg, but the spot-kick wasn’t handed to them.

“I think until next season everyone will get over [the loss to Real] in their own way,” James told the Bundesliga’s official website after Bayern recovered with a 3-1 win over 1. FC Köln on Saturday.

“I don’t think it was fair. We did well to get through [to the semi-finals] but this is how football can be sometimes.”

James has come under scrutiny for his non-celebration after scoring and his decision to put the ball out of play when Marco Asensio was down. Some have questioned his commitment to Bayern’s cause, but he has now suggested he is desperate to help the Bavarian side recover next season.

“We now have to think about [avenging the defeat] in next season’s Champions League,” he said.