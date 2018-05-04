Sergio Ramos: I do not fear Salah

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says he respects Liverpool star Mohamed Salah but insists he will not fear playing against him in the UEFA Champions League final.

Salah has been a revelation at Liverpool in his first season at the club, scoring an immense 43 goals in only 49 games across all competitions.

The Egyptian also scored a brace and made two assists in the first leg of the semi-final against AS Roma, which helped the Reds claim a 7-6 aggregate victory.

However, Ramos, who has regularly been tasked with defending against Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in La Liga, has made it clear that he will not fear Salah’s goalscoring ability when they face each other in the Champions League final on May 26.

“We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of 11 players we face against Liverpool,” he told the Mirror.

“Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world – many of them who are considered among the greatest ever.

“For me, there is never a fear. A respect, yes, but never a fear.”