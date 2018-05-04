Sadio Mane: Liverpool can beat anyone

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane knows Real Madrid are considered the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League, but he remains confident that the Reds can surprise them.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges booked their place in the Champions League final by beating AS Roma 7-6 on aggregate, while Los Merengues knocked out Bayern Munich in the semi-finals to progress to the final for the fourth time in five seasons.

Real have also won the tournament back-to-back over the last two campaigns, but Mane insists the Spanish giants should be wary of the threat Liverpool poses.

“We have a lot of respect for Madrid, they are one of the best teams in the world, but we are Liverpool,” he told the press, according to FourFourTwo.

“We are strong, we can beat any team in the world. We believe that. So we believe we can go there and beat them.

“We are going to go there and fight for the fans, for the club, and play without fear to try to win the final.

“We have the players, we know we can score goals, we have shown that and there is nothing to be afraid of for us.”

The final will be played on May 26 at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine.