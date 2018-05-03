Roma president wants VAR in Champions League

Roma president James Pallotta is adamant that video assistant referees are added to the Champions League next season after feeling hard done by following their semi-final exit.

The Serie A side won their second leg 4-2 on Wednesday but lost 7-6 on aggregate after losing 5-2 in the first leg.

Pallotta insists that Roma were denied two clear-cut penalties that weren’t spotted by officials.

While Edin Dzeko was upended by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, another incident saw Trent Alexander-Arnold handle the ball, but neither incidents were awarded to Roma.

Speaking after the game, Pallotta said: “I know it is difficult to ref but it is really embarrassing that we lose on aggregate like that.

“You just can’t let stuff like this happen.”

He added: “You can all look at it yourself. In the 49th minute, he wasn’t offside and he gets taken down by the goalie.

“It was a handball that was obvious to everyone probably in the world except people on the pitch. It should have been a red card which would have been 10 men in the 63rd minute.

“If they don’t get VAR in the Champions League, it is an absolute joke.”