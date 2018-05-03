De Rossi: I thanked my teammates

Daniele De Rossi was proud of the never-say-die attitude displayed by his Roma teammates in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final clash with Liverpool.

Roma went into the second leg match on Wednesday trailing Liverpool 5-2 from the game played in England last week.

The Giallorossi won the tie 4-2, but it was not enough to take them to the final, where Liverpool will face Real Madrid.

The Roma captain, however, feels his side proved that they are not far away from the best in Europe.

De Rossi said losing the first leg match by a big margin made life difficult for them going into Wednesday’s match.

He told Mediaset Premium: “Everything weighs on the result over 180 minutes. It’s not that we didn’t believe, it’s that we had a blackout in the first leg. A side like ours that keeps conceding goals and coming back, we don’t give up.

“I thanked my teammates, as I am so proud of them. I told them that to make this Champions League journey even more memorable, we need to be back in it next season.

“We’ve seen we’re not so far behind the others, so we must start thinking that Roma should have a Champions League semi-final once every three years, not once every 30. The club will work to make the team even stronger, the fans have followed us so passionately and something has been recreated with the fans that I haven’t seen since I was a child.

“Now we are all as one, we are united with the fans, and we can achieve great things together.”