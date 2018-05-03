Klopp: Liverpool will be on fire in the final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Real Madrid that his team will play out of their skin to fight for the UEFA Champions League trophy on May 26.

The Reds secured their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday night when they lost 4-2 at AS Roma for a 7-6 aggregate victory over the two legs of their semi-final tie.

Zinedine Zidane’s charges will, however, pose a much greater challenge as they come into the final as reigning champions, having won the title for two consecutive seasons. Los Merengues have also competed in four of the last five Champions League finals.

“Going to a final is really nice. I did it a few times but winning it is even nicer. We will be ready,” he said.

“You cannot be more experienced in the competition than Real Madrid. I think pretty much 80 percent of the team played all these finals four times in the last five years and they are still together.

“So if we talk about experience, they are experienced and we are not. But we will be really on fire, you can imagine.

“We are looking forward to it but before that, we have to play two more Champions League semi-finals in the Premier League. That is first of all the job to do.

“Then we’ll have two weeks to prepare for the final and we will use that time.”