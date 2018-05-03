Ulreich apologises for Champions League error

FC Bayern München goalkeeper Sven Ulreich apologised to the club’s supporters after his mistake led to a Real Madrid goal in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

Los Blancos knocked the Reds out of the competition for a second consecutive season after a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu saw the defending champions claim a 4-3 aggregate victory.

One of the crucial goals scored by Real came as a result of a goalkeeping blunder from Ulreich, who misjudged a back-pass in the 46th minute and saw the ball go straight through him to find Karim Benzema, who slotted his second of the game.

Ulreich, who has been in impressive form throughout the season in the absence of the injured Manuel Neuer, was apologetic after the game.

“Words cannot describe how disappointed I am over the Champions League exit. We really wanted to reach the final and we gave our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened to me,” Ulreich wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t explain it. I’m sorry… for my team and for you fans.”