Ramos and Kroos have little sympathy for Bayern

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and playmaker Toni Kroos say the final result was all that mattered after beating FC Bayern München 4-3 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

In an energy-sapping second leg clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the away outfit in the third minute before Karim Benzema restored parity in the 11th minute.

Benzema made it 2-1 to Los Blancos just after the break following a calamitous blunder by goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. James Rodriguez then made it 2-2 against his former club in the 63rd minute to set up a pulsating finish to the game.

Despite some opportunities arising for both sides in the last half-an-hour or so, Real held on for a 4-3 aggregate victory having beaten the Bavarians 2-1 in the first leg at the Allianz Arena on 25 April.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Ramos explained that Bayern were unfortunate at times but the result is all that matters. He said: "Bayern played outstandingly well, they've been very strong for many years. They gave it everything.

"Both teams suffered, the fans supported us superbly. At the end of the day it's the result that counts. We can be confident ahead of the final."

Meanwhile, Kroos expressed a similar lack of sympathy, saying: "Bayern were extremely dangerous again. They turned in two very good displays, we struggled a lot in both matches.

"But ultimately we've gone through and that's what counts. We exploited Bayern's mistakes mercilessly. Games like this one are the reason why you become a footballer."